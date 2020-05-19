Coronavirus outbreak delays rapist Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles to face more charges

Harvey Weinstein arrives using a walker at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on January 6, 2020 in New York City.

The coronavirus outbreak has indefinitely delayed the planned extradition of fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from a New York state prison to face rape and other sex crime charges in Los Angeles, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Weinstein, who was convicted at trial in New York earlier this year of rape and sex assault in attacks involving two women, is charged in Los Angeles with raping one woman and sexually assaulting a second one there over a two-day period in 2013.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison during a Manhattan court hearing on March 11.

Just hours after his sentencing, the Los Angeles district attorney's office said it had began the proceess of having Weinstein, 67, extradited to California so that he can face the charges there.

But the DA's office, in a statement Tuesday to NBC News, said: "The virus has delayed the processing of the extradition paperwork."

"There is no time estimate on when he will appear in a Los Angeles courtroom," the prosecutors' office said.

Weinstein's spokesman declined to comment.