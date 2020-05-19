Why the French-German proposal for a $545-billion relief fund is a big deal for Europe

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 18: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, seen present live via video, speak to the media at the Chancellery during the coronavirus crisis on May 18, 2020.

A "strong political signal," a "big step forward," and a "historic" moment — these are just some reactions to the latest plan from France and Germany to set up a coronavirus relief fund in Europe.

The idea is to task the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), to raise 500 billion euros ($545 billion) in public markets. This money would then be used as grants for sectors and regions where the impact of the coronavirus has been most stark.

The allocation of these funds would be done via the European budget — a common basket that receives contributions from all the 27 member countries and which finances projects across the region.

"The plan amounts to a historic step by Germany away from its long-held opposition to mutual debt to fund other EU member states," analysts at Eurasia group, a research firm, said in a note Monday.

In the wake of the coronavirus economic crisis, several European countries including Italy, Spain and France have pushed for "corona bonds" — a financial instrument that would combine different national debts and would be sold as one bond in public markets.

It has been fiercely opposed by nations such as the Netherlands, Austria and Germany. They argued that linking their finances to nations with very high public debts would be too risky for their own taxpayers and the plan was against European treaties.

This argument had been used before, in particular in the aftermath of the region's sovereign debt crisis of 2011. At the time, some countries were at risk of bankruptcy and other European nations were reluctant to take on too much risk to help them.

"The German Chancellor was eager to point out … that the 500 billion euros would be debt raised by the Commission and spent through the EU budget in the normal way. Without saying so, she was making a distinction with the idea of mutual debt taken on by EU governments, or so called 'Corona bonds'," Eurasia analysts said.