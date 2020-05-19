Delivery stocks like Dominos outperform, and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Kate Rogers breaks down the delivery stocks, such as Dominos and Wingstop, that are getting big attention from Wall Street and investors.

Here's what else you missed today:

Dow drops more than 300 points to snap 3-day winning streak, Home Depot and Walmart fall

Stocks fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, giving back some of the strong gains from the previous session, amid sharp losses from retail and bank shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 390.51 points, or 1.6%, to close at 24,206.86. The S&P 500 slid 1.1% to 2,922.91 while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.5% and closed at 9,185.10. The major averages were under pressure in the final hour of trading after a STAT News report raised concerns about the trial results for a potential coronavirus vaccine from Moderna. Shares of the biotechnology company dropped 10.4%.

'We are fully prepared to take losses' on coronavirus business bailouts, Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told senators Tuesday that his department and the Fed are "fully prepared to take losses in certain scenarios" on the capital remaining to be distributed from the CARES Act. Mnuchin did not describe the "certain scenarios" in which he is prepared to take losses, but he emphasized that the Treasury is ready to distribute the entire $500 billion initially appropriated to help struggling businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccine experts say Moderna didn't produce data critical to assessing Covid-19 vaccine (via Stat)