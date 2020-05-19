Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn asks appeals court to remove judge and dismiss criminal case

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to grant the Justice Department's request to dismiss the criminal case.

He also asked the court to take the case away from the lower court judge who has so far refused to sign off on that dismissal.

Flynn's request came days after Judge Emmet Sullivan appointed a former federal judge to argue against the Justice Department's request to drop the case against Flynn in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Sullivan also has asked John Gleeson to analyze whether he should hold Flynn in criminal contempt for perjury for twice pleading guilty to a charge that he now says he is innocent of. Flynn has admitted to lying to FBI agents about his discussions with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The retired Army lieutenant general Flynn, who briefly served as Trump's first national security advisor, was awaiting sentencing at the time that the Justice Department, in a bombshell move, this month said it wanted Sullivan to toss the case.

Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell, in a filing with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Tuesday, suggested that Sullivan has "exceeded [his] authority and egregiously abused [his] discretion by failing to grant the Government's Motion to Dismiss the Criminal Information and, instead, appointing an amicus [Gleeson] to oppose the motion and to propose contempt and perjury charges against General Flynn."

Powell also objects to Sullivan saying he will allow people and groups not involved in the case to file legal briefs objecting to or supporting the case's dismissal.

The Justice Department's request to dismiss the case came after it concluded that it had a duty to drop the charges after finding that the FBI did not have grounds to conduct a counterintelligence investigation of Flynn at the time agents interviewed him, Attorney General William Barr has said.

Timothy Shea, the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, in the dismissal request wrote that even if Flynn had lied, the government "does not believe Mr. Flynn's statements were material" in a legal sense. The Justice Department also did not believe it could prove he was guilty of making false statements beyond a reasonable doubt, Shea wrote.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.