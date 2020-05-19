GM is developing next-gen 'Ultra Cruise' semi-autonomous driving system to combat Tesla's Autopilot

GM's Enhanced Super Cruise will include automated lane change, which will allow the hands-free system to change lanes on the highway when requested on demand. GM

General Motors is developing a new semi-autonomous driving system that's internally being referred to as "Ultra Cruise," an executive with the automaker said Tuesday. The next-generation system takes the automaker's current Super Cruise system that has the capability to operate on highway systems to city streets, according to Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. "We have another big team inside the company hat that's being worked on internally," he said Tuesday morning during Citi's 2020 Car of the Future Symposium. "Ultra Cruise's domain would be all driving, all the time." Being able to operate on city streets as well as other highway enhancements mentioned by Parks such as lane changing and operating on exit ramps would better position GM's technology against Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist system.

GM launched Super Cruise in 2017, two years after Tesla debuted Autopilot. The Detroit automaker has been extremely conservative in its rollout of the technology, despite development of the system going back a decade or so. Due to the slower launch and additional safeguards, Super Cruise has not received as much attention or scrutiny as Autopilot, which has more functionality, like city streets. Tesla has faced questions about Autopilot's role in a few fatal crashes and driver misuse. Unlike Autopilot, Super Cruise is limited to more than 200,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada that have been mapped with high-definition lidar technology to assist the on-board system of cameras, radars and sensors. It also uses facial recognition to identify whether the driver is paying attention so there's no need for drivers to touch the steering wheel while the system is operating.