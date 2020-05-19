'I want to scream a lot' — How designer Rebecca Minkoff is pivoting her business and trying to stay positive

Navigating the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has not been easy for small businesses. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff is no exception.

"It's the longest, most exhausting days of my life," said Minkoff, 39, and the co-founder and creative director of her own fashion line. "I want to scream a lot, but I have to stay positive.

"I'm a fighter, and that's the only way that I know how to get through this."

Minkoff isn't disclosing her gross sales figures at this time; however, in a May 2019 interview, she said it was "north of $100 million."

She also isn't divulging how much of a financial hit she has taken during the pandemic but said she has lost 70% of her business with the temporary closure of department stores. (When asked if she had taken out a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses, Minkoff declined to comment.)

That means she had to make some tough choices.

"We had to, being the worst week of my life, do some layoffs, do some furloughs, make aggressive pay cuts across the board," said Minkoff, who normally resides in Brooklyn, New York, but is quarantining with her husband and kids in nearby Long Island.

Her story is similar to many other small businesses trying to survive right now. Many have had to close their in-person operations or shut down completely.

That's led to cuts: Thirty-six percent have reduced their own pay and 8% have cut their employees' pay, the latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey found. Of those surveyed, 13% have furloughed some or all of their employees and 11% have laid off some or all of their employees.