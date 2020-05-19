Microsoft buys software-automation company Softomotive

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess (not seen) attend a session during their visit to Volkswagen Digital Lab in Berlin on February 27, 2019.

Microsoft said Tuesday it's acquiring Softomotive, a company specializing in robotic-process automation, a technology to have computers perform repetitive actions. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The technology will hook in with Microsoft's existing RPA offering, Power Automate, which is part of the Power Platform portfolio of tools targeted at people who want to build applications but don't have as much technical skills as professional developers. Power Platform represents a growth opportunity beyond more mature product areas like Office, Windows and Microsoft's cloud business, Azure.

Softomotive created WinAutomation, a Windows application for automating tasks in Windows.

"Together with Power Automate, WinAutomation will provide customers additional options for RPA desktop authoring so anyone can build a bot and automate Windows-based tasks," Charles Lamanna, a Microsoft corporate vice president, wrote in a blog post. "The combined offering will also enable RPA connectivity to many new apps and services including SAP and traditional green-screen terminal applications."

Softomotive was founded in 2005, with headquarters in London and over 150 employees, according to LinkedIn. The company has raised $25 million in funding, according to Crunchbase. Investors include Grafton Capital. Softomotive has over 7,000 customers, including Xerox.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentioned that Microsoft is acquiring Softomotive during his opening remarks for the virtual Microsoft Build developers conference on Tuesday. Bloomberg reported that Microsoft was in talks to buy Softomotive earlier this month.

