Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Nelson Peltz is bullish on the market long term because of a vaccine. Here are his biggest bets

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Nelson Peltz speaking at the 2019 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 19, 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.

Billionaire hedge fund manager and activist investor Nelson Peltz cut his exposure to a number of stocks during a volatile first quarter for markets, according to a securities filing released Friday.