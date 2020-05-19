NYC presses the state to approve line-of-duty benefits for police and other city employees who died from coronavirus

New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio (D) in the courtyard welcoming members of the United States Air Force who have been deployed to Lincoln Hospital.

New York City is pressing the state to approve line-of-duty death benefits for the survivors of municipal employees who died while responding to the Covid-19 outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

"We'll work with all of our partners in Albany to get this done," de Blasio said at a press briefing. "We'll work the city council, we need to take this weight off the shoulders of the families of these valiant New Yorkers."

More than 270 public servants lost their lives to Covid-19, de Blasio said. Line-of-duty death benefits would provide the families of police, transit and other city workers with a portion of their wages after their death.

The city has already extended health insurance for an additional 45 days to the families of city employees who died from the coronavirus, he said.

