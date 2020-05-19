Stock market live updates: Futures flat after big Monday rally, Home Depot falls, Walmart rises

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a memo that the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus should be used to make for a more inclusive economy. "It is my fervent hope that we use this crisis as a catalyst to rebuild an economy that creates and sustains opportunity for dramatically more people, especially those who have been left behind for too long," Dimon said. "The last few months have laid bare the reality that, even before the pandemic hit, far too many people were living on the edge." Dimon's memo comes ahead of the bank's annual shareholder's meeting. —Imbert, Son
U.S. stock futures pointed to a pause on Tuesday following sharp gains during Monday's session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded just 11 points higher, or 0.04%. Dow futures were initially dragged down by a 2.1% drop in Home Depot shares during premarket trading. However, those losses were offset by a 4% gain in Walmart shares. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%. On Monday, the Dow and S&P 500 logged in their best day since early April, with the Dow rallying more than 900 points. The S&P 500 gained 3.2%. —Imbert
—With reporting from Hugh Son.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.