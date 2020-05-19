The HEROES Act may allow you to undo this required withdrawal from your retirement account

Thomas Barwick

Lawmakers may allow savers to undo last year's mandatory withdrawals from retirement accounts. The $3 trillion HEROES Act – the latest round of proposed federal coronavirus relief legislation – was passed by the House last Friday. Aside from granting households another batch of $1,200 stimulus payments and granting student loan relief, the measure includes a provision that would permit retirees to roll last year's required minimum distribution back into their retirement plans.

Generally, savers who turn 70½ must begin annual RMDs from their retirement accounts and pay taxes on those withdrawals. However, the Secure Act, which took effect at the beginning of 2020, raised the RMD start age to 72. People who would normally take RMDs from traditional individual retirement accounts, as well as their 401(k) plans, were already allowed to suspend 2020's distributions. But just because you can rescind your 2019 RMD doesn't mean you should. "Putting the money back into your IRA is nice, but having the liquidity is also great in the crisis," said Megan Gorman, attorney and founder and managing partner of Chequers Financial Management in San Francisco.

Rolling the money back in

Cecilie_Arcurs | E+ | Getty Images

If the 2019 RMD provision remains in the HEROES Act, people who want to put the money back into their accounts must remember to replace any amounts that were withheld for taxes when they initially withdrew the funds. Further, if you've already filed your 2019 income tax return — and bear in mind that you now have until July 15 to do so — you'll have to submit an amended return. Amended returns must be submitted to the IRS in hard-copy format.

"Say you received $850 — a $1,000 distribution less $150 in federal withholding," said Jina Etienne, CPA and founder of Etienne Consulting in Silver Spring, Maryland. "You would have to re-deposit the full $1,000 to roll back the distribution," she said. You would then claim the $150 you had paid in taxes on your return, so that you eventually get it back as part of next year's refund or as a reduction of taxes owed.

Additional considerations

Thomas Barwick | Stone | Getty Images