(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Scientist Xinhua Yan works in the lab at Moderna in Cambridge, MA on Feb. 28, 2020. Moderna has developed the first experimental coronavirus medicine, but an approved treatment is more than a year away.

One of the best-performing hedge funds this year and over the longer term is betting on health-care companies working to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The biotech-focused fund has returned 20% in 2020 on its long positions, when the market experience unprecedented disruption.

Here's a look at its newest wagers in one of the hottest sectors amid the pandemic sell-off.