Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Peloton, Beyond Meat & more

Loop downgraded the entertainment giant and said it thinks it will take longer for the company to rebound from the coronavirus than Wall Street thinks.

"We are downgrading our rating on Disney from Buy to Hold as we believe the bounce back from the pandemic will take longer than the Street is currently estimating, the stock is approaching our price target, and the uncertainty is exacerbated by the loss of Kevin Mayer announced after the close yesterday. Disney is clearly the premiere traditional media company and its rollout of Disney+ has been flawless. The earlier a vaccine is available the sooner the parks, stadiums and theaters will open, but the economy will likely have a multi-year impact on park attendance and Covid-19 has accelerated the negative trends in the traditional media business."