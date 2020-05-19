United Airlines' new CEO Kirby takes the reins, aiming to 'get through hell as quickly as possible'

United Airlines president Scott Kirby speaking in Chicago, Illinois, June 5, 2019. Kamil Krzaczynski | Reuters

United Airlines' incoming CEO Scott Kirby doesn't mince words. "It's far better to be too aggressive than not aggressive enough," he told a J.P. Morgan industry conference in early March, laying out a bleak picture of potentially sharp revenue declines, as the coronavirus was starting to disrupt everyday life in the U.S. Weeks later, the pandemic dragged air travel demand down to the lowest levels since the 1950s and the country's airlines, including United, posted their first losses in years. In quick succession, United announced a series of capacity cuts and idled hundreds of planes as Kirby and CEO Oscar Munoz warned of job cuts this fall if demand doesn't return. The airline scrambled to raise and conserve cash, including debt and equity sales, and sale leasebacks of some planes. Kirby, 52, United's president since August 2016 and a more than two-decade airline executive, slides into the top job on Wednesday, facing the greatest challenge of his career, during which he has navigated bankruptcies, mergers, the effects of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and the 2008 financial crisis. Known as an action-taker with a talent for growing airline networks to maximize revenue, analysts expect Kirby to focus on reducing cash burn and reducing costs. United went into the second quarter burning about $50 million a day and plans to reduce that to a daily average of between $40 million and $45 million in the second quarter and possibly below $40 million in the third quarter, Kirby told investors on a May 1 earnings call. Kirby will not only have to guide the airline through the unprecedented drop in demand and likely a deep recession, but the tricky job of convincing travelers it's safe to fly again, as every flight has the potential to go viral on social media if passengers are uncomfortable. Kirby and Munoz have gone through public backlashes before, few more memorable than the dragging of passenger David Dao off of a United Express flight in April 2017.

I think it's a plus that he is absolutely decisive and incredibly smart. I think he is very lucky that United is highly unionized because it's going to require him to think things through. We're going to provide a check and balance. Sara Nelson President, Association of Flight Attendants

After a passenger's photo of a packed United flight earlier this month was retweeted thousands of times, the airline implemented a policy that notifies customers if their flights are booked close to full capacity and allows them to switch to other flights or receive a travel credit. United said that "because our schedule is so reduced, there are a small number of flights where our customers are finding planes fuller than they expect." The airline industry is one of the most hurt by the pandemic as travel demand plunged more than 90% and cancellations outpaced new bookings. United's shares are down more than 72% this year, while American's have lost more than 65% and Delta's are down nearly 63%. The investor exodus has included Warren Buffett, who announced this month that Berkshire Hathaway has sold its stakes in American, Delta, Southwest and United because of the impact of the virus.

No minced words

People who have worked with Kirby describe him as a detail-oriented decision maker with little tolerance for half measures. Some analysts say that's just who the carrier needs as it faces its biggest-ever crisis. "I think you need a strong decisive person who is going to call it like it is," said Savanthi Syth, an airline analyst at Raymond James. Quipped another Wall Street airline analyst: "If I had to trapped on a deserted island with hopes of figuring a way off, Scott would be my overwhelming choice." Kirby rose through the ranks at America West and after mergers, at US Airways and then American Airlines, where he was president before separating from the company in 2016. Shortly after leaving American, he was named United's president in August 2016.

At United, he instituted a daily 7:30 a.m. call with several dozen staff members to go over the previous day's operation and discuss any issues in the day ahead. "He's very hands-on," said one executive. Kirby has continued those calls from his home in the Dallas area over the past few weeks, where he is working remotely. As CEO he will continue to oversee operations, revenue and other areas of the business that have been under his watch as president. Kirby's vision for strong growth and cost-cutting haven't always landed well. He pushed for United's aggressive plan to grow as much as 6% a year from 2018 through 2020, which was met with a stock rout as investors feared low fares would dent revenue when the airline unveiled the strategy in early 2018. But the plan had paid off thanks to strong demand. United shares reached an all-time high in November 2018 of $96.70. In January 2020, United touted that it reached its per-share earnings goal a year ahead of schedule. United forecast full-year earnings of $11 to $13 a share in 2020 but in February it became the first major U.S. airline to withdraw its full-year financial forecast because of the virus.

United has backed off other plans implemented under Kirby after backlashes. For example, in 2018, United shelved a plan to make it harder for employees to get bonuses after staff complained. Kirby wrote to employees that the airline "misjudged how these changes would be received by many of you." When glimmers of an air-travel recovery appear, Kirby will have to weigh his penchant for growth with risks of expanding too much.

Shrink and raise cash