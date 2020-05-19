U.S. Navy warns mariners to stay clear of its warships in the Persian Gulf

U.S. Navy sailors man M2A1 .50-caliber machine guns aboard a Mark VI patrol boat attached to Commander, Task Force 56, during an interoperability exercise in the Arabian Gulf.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy warned on Tuesday that vessels in the Persian Gulf should stay at least 100 meters away from U.S. warships or will be "interpreted as a threat and subject to lawful defensive measures."

The notice to mariners was issued to "enhance safety, minimize ambiguity and reduce opportunities for miscalculation," according to a statement by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

"Our ships are conducting routine operations in international waters wherever international law allows, and do not seek conflict, however, our commanding officers retain the right to self-defense if deemed necessary," the statement added.

Tuesday's warning comes a little over a month after the Pentagon claimed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy took "dangerous and provocative" actions near U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Persian Gulf.

Six U.S. military vessels were conducting training operations in international waters when 11 Iranian ships "crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds," according to a U.S. Navy statement.

The U.S. crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, five short blasts from the ships' horns and long-range acoustic noise maker devices to the Iranian ships.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter after the incident and warned that the United States would destroy Iranian gunboats that harass American ships at sea.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," the president wrote in a post on Twitter.