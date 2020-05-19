Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 12:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 351,371 people across the state as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, Cuomo said he asked major league sports teams to start planning to reopen or start their seasons without fans, adding that the state is willing to help.

While the stadiums won't be allowed to have fans, he said the games could still be televised. Whether sports franchises choose to return will depend on if they're able to make money without fans.

"I think this is in the best interest of all the people and in the best interest of the state of New York," Cuomo said. "And then they'll be up and running and when we can fill a stadium again, we can fill a stadium."

New York is working towards reopening regions of the state in phases. Cuomo announced that a sixth region in Western New York will begin phase one of the state's reopening plan on Tuesday. All of the regions that have been allowed to reopen so far have been in the upstate and central part of New York.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.5 million people in the U.S. and more than 4.82 million globally, according to data from Hopkins.

