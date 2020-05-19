'We are fully prepared to take losses' on coronavirus business bailouts, Mnuchin says

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Department of the Treasury Budget Request for FY2021" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told senators Tuesday that both Treasury and the Fed are "fully prepared to take losses in certain scenarios" on the capital remaining to be distributed from the CARES Act.

Mnuchin did not describe the "certain scenarios" in which he is prepared to take losses, but he emphasized that the Treasury Department is ready to distribute the entire $500 billion appropriated to help struggling businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin made the remarks in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on the Trump administration's efforts to staunch the economic bleeding caused by the pandemic.

In his opening remarks, Mnuchin acknowledged what he said were, "unprecedented challenges the American people are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This disease is impacting families and communities across the nation. Through no fault of their own, the American people are also enduring economic challenges."

More than 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic. Mnuchin testified alongside Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In opening remarks released a day before his testimony, Mnuchin defended the administration's track record on disbursement of money from the $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress to aid struggling businesses, industries and individuals.

"We have worked closely with the Small Business Administration on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to ensure the processing of more than 4.2 million loans for over $530 billion to keep tens of millions of hardworking Americans on the payroll," Mnuchin said, according to his prepared remarks.

He also noted that Treasury has issued "more than 140 million Economic Impact Payments for over $240 billion to provide direct relief to millions of Americans," and "almost $150 billion to states, local, and tribal governments through the Coronavirus Relief Fund for essential services."

Mnuchin also noted that his department has "approved nearly $25 billion in payroll support to the airline industry to protect this critical sector of our economy." He did not say the money has been distributed, however, only "approved."

The slow pace of airline relief funds was one of the topics of a critical report released Monday by a congressional oversight committee charged with monitoring the implementation of the CARES Act.

Even before the hearing began, Democrats on the committee signaled that Mnuchin would face a grilling over the slow pace of Treasury loans to struggling companies, and questions over how much of the money was actually going to workers. The CARES Act contained $500 billion for Treasury and the Fed to lend to businesses.

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the top Democrat on the committee, said in opening remarks released before the hearing that, "from what we know so far, it does not appear that this administration or the Federal Reserve are making workers their priority."

Brown said he was interested in pressing Mnuchin and Powell "not about what you're doing for big banks or big corporations and how you expect that money to trickle down. But how you're making sure the money and authority Congress gave you actually help the people who make this country work."

