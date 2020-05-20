Amazon launches its first big-budget game, a shooter called Crucible

Screen from the movie "Crucible." Source: Amazon

Amazon has ramped up its expansion into the games industry with Wednesday's release of Crucible. The free-to-play shooter – which incorporates elements similar to popular games like Activision Blizzard's Overwatch, Epic Games' Fortnite and Riot Games' League of Legends -- is Amazon's first big-budget game since Amazon Game Studios, the company's gaming branch, was created in 2012. With Crucible, Amazon Game Studios has finally deviated away from the tablet-based games it produced for years to deliver one of the PC titles initially announced in 2016. Gaming is not a cornerstone of Amazon's business. Live-streaming platform Twitch, which Amazon acquired in 2014 for $970 million, is the company's only big foothold in the gaming space. But Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter speculates that the company is looking to enter games distribution "in the same way that they got into books and music." Crucible could be an early step towards achieving that goal. "If they go further into games, it makes sense that they will offer a streaming service, and they probably want 'exclusive' games for that service," he wrote to CNBC.

All about Prime

Amazon's content strategy has been historically been geared toward boosting subscriptions to Amazon Prime, the company's subscription program. Prime customers tend to be more loyal to the company and spend more money: According to Jan. 2020 estimates from Consumer Intelligence Research, Amazon now has more than 112 million Prime subscribers in the U.S. As of 2019, those customers spent about $1,400 per year, compared with about $600 per year for shoppers who weren't members, according to the research firm. Although Prime started out with services tailored to e-commerce shoppers, such as free shipping, it gradually added a wide variety of offerings, including discounted and exclusive video content. Twitch Prime became one of those offerings in 2016 when Amazon launched the service, which gave Prime members access to exclusive features on the live-streaming platform. Adding more gaming could help Amazon build a "holistic package" to gain more young customers, says Loup Ventures' Doug Clinton. "When you win the younger consumer, that's a way to [permanently win] the whole household," he said. But Amazon has showed only mixed commitment to the space. Last June, the company confirmed that it had laid off "dozens" of game developers, this as reports circulated that a number of unannounced titles had also been cancelled.

