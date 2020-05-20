MC Hammer, Jared Leto, Marc Andreessen and a few hundred techies are mingling on this private social network during quarantine

MC Hammer on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 Nathan Congleton | NBC | NBCU Photo Bank

If you tuned into the Clubhouse app Monday night, you could have heard a lively discussion on how the coronavirus is affecting the prison population. Speakers included MC Hammer, political commentator Van Jones, writer and activist Shaka Senghor and venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. Despite the big names, only about 1,500 people, mostly with ties to prominent tech investors, had access to the chat. Clubhouse is the buzzy new social app of 2020, freshly valued at $100 million after a reported $12 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz. There's no website yet, and the founders, Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, have stayed out of the press. Their LinkedIn profiles say they started Alpha Exploration Co., the parent company of Clubhouse, earlier this year. Those in the exclusive beta group describe the Clubhouse experience as a mashup of listening to a podcast while scrolling through your Twitter feed and attending a conference remotely. Upon launching the app, they see a few virtual rooms with the names of the people in them. Sometimes there are two participants, occasionally there are 100. When they enter a room, the audio switches on and they can hear people speaking — it's like walking into a conference room where a panel or Q&A is happening. The room's creator can decide who gets to speak.

Clubhouse screenshot

Bilal Zuberi, a partner at venture firm Lux Capital, said Clubhouse is the only social audio app that's captured his interest. "Almost all social media requires us to look at a screen," said Zuberi, whose firm has offices in New York and Menlo Park, California. "This is the first one where I'm not looking at a screen. I'm involved in social media but I'm sitting by the pool with my kids and as long as I'm muted and not speaking, it's great." Clubhouse is keeping a tight lid on invites, with only a dozen or so new people joining a day. The average number of daily users is currently about 270, or roughly 18% of the total number of signups, according to a person close to the company. Davison will commonly hop into a room for a few minutes to ask the participants for feedback on a particular feature. Zuberi said a senior executive at Uber invited him a few weeks ago. He estimates he now spends about half an hour per day listening to conversations, and sometimes participating. While cooking dinner on Monday night, he was one of about 100 people listening to the discussion on race that featured MC Hammer and other well-known voices. Felicia Horowitz, Ben's wife and the founder of the Horowitz Family Foundation, was also a participant, tweeting afterwards, "Clubhouse was incredible!"

'It's either dead by July or it's something big'

In Silicon Valley, where many of the world's top entrepreneurs boast about trying to solve some of the universe's most complex challenges, social media apps have served as both the butt of endless jokes and the source of absurd value creation. For almost two decades, start-ups have sought new and novel ways to help people connect with friends, peers, celebrities and strangers. Most have gone broke along the way, but the few successes ⁠— Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn (now part of Microsoft), Snap and Pinterest ⁠— generated billions of dollars for founders and early investors. It's the ultimate boom-or-bust business. Revenue comes mostly from advertisers, and success relies mostly on the so-called network effect: Every user brings in three new people, who each bring in three more. Either you're the category winner, like Facebook, or the failed also-ran like Friendster. In many instances, it all proves to be a passing fad, like Yik Yak, an anonymous messaging app for college students that collapsed after raising over $70 million. Or Yo, which allowed users to send the simple one-word message "Yo" and worked more as a parody than a useful tool. Or Chatroulette, an anonymous video chat app that was a brief pop-cultural phenomenon in 2010, then collapsed as users flooded it with unwanted nudity. Josh Felser, co-founder of venture firm Freestyle, expects Clubhouse to face the same sort of binary outcome. "It's either dead by July or it's something big," said Felser, who estimates he spends about an hour a day on the app. "We're all locked away right now so it was a good time to launch it. I don't know if it's sustainable." Much of the engagement on Clubhouse today comes when a celebrity joins a room and followers get notified. It could be MC Hammer, comedian Kevin Hart, actor Jared Leto (talking about washing fruit with soap) or hip-hop artist Fab 5 Freddy. Ben Horowitz, who has close personal ties to the hip-hop community, says his firm is targeting talent to bring onto the platform.

Actor Jared Leto enters the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 07, 2018 in New York City. Ray Tamarra | GC Images | Getty Images

Chris Lyons, the head of Andreessen Horowitz's Cultural Leadership Fund, and Naithan Jones, a partner at the firm, "have put more people in Clubhouse than anyone," Horowitz tweeted on Monday. An Andreessen Horowitz spokesperson declined to comment for this story, and Davison said he's not doing interviews yet. Matt Brezina, a San Francisco-based investor, joined Clubhouse in April after hearing about it from his friend Nate Bosshard, co-founder of fitness start-up Tonal. Brezina has become a fervent user, typically opening the app after getting notifications that someone he follows is in a room or created a room. He listens while cooking or laying in bed, and describes Clubhouse as the "AirPods social network." "I've used this app a lot to the point where my wife is like, 'You're on that app aren't you,'" said Brezina, who's listened to chats about raising children while sheltered in place and Joe Biden's presidential campaign strategies. "It's so simple, but it's such a powerful platform for people to have candid conversations." After reports of Clubhouse's financing round surfaced over the weekend, critics took to Twitter to ask if it's just the latest toy for tech bros. Del Johnson, a former Google and Oracle employee who now invests in start-ups, tweeted that he's been invited to Clubhouse three times but hasn't yet joined, citing his "aversion to all exclusive clubs where the exclusion isn't based on anything tangible." Other detractors pointed to the absurdity of the valuation, while supporters argued that if it works, it will be worth many billions of dollars.

Can it scale?