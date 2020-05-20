Music industry to nearly double in value by the end of the decade, Goldman Sachs says

A person wears a protective face mask while walking with a bicycle in Domino Park in Williamsburg during the coronavirus pandemic on May 17, 2020 in New York City.

Goldman Sachs expects global music revenues to tumble by up to 25% in 2020, largely due to widespread disruption across all sectors of the industry due to the coronavirus crisis.

Analysts at the U.S. investment bank said in a research note that live music would be "severely impacted" by the postponement and cancellation of events this year, leading to a 75% drop in revenue.

But, over the longer-term, analysts at the bank expected a strong rebound, citing the secular growth of paid streaming, growing demand for music content and live events, new licensing opportunities and positive regulatory developments.

As a result, global music revenues were projected to reach $142 billion by the end of the decade, reflecting an 84% increase when compared to the 2019 level of $77 billion.