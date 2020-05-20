Google plans to stop making A.I. tools for oil and gas firms

Google has pledged to stop building customized artificial intelligence (AI) tools that help oil and gas firms to extract fossil fuels worldwide.

The pledge came after a Greenpeace report on Tuesday highlighted how Google, Microsoft, and Amazon use AI and warehouse servers to help the likes of Shell, BP, and ExxonMobil to locate and retrieve oil and gas deposits from the earth.

"While Google still has a few legacy contracts with oil and gas firms, we welcome this indication from Google that it will no longer build custom solutions for upstream oil and gas extraction," said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaigner for Greenpeace USA, according to reports.

A spokesperson for Google was not immediately available when contacted by CNBC.

"Despite the biggest cloud companies' commitments to address climate change, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon all have connections to some of the world's dirtiest oil companies for the explicit purpose of getting more oil and gas out of the ground and onto the market faster and cheaper," the Greenpeace report reads.

Google has a reputation for being one of the greenest large tech firms in the world. Unlike other tech giants, it has been carbon neutral since 2007 by using strategies like buying renewable energy to match its use of non-renewable energy.

Amazon has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040, while Microsoft has pledged to be carbon negative by 2030.

The Greenpeace report — titled "How Tech Companies are Helping Big Oil Profit from Climate Destruction" — calls out Microsoft as the tech giant with the most oil and gas contracts, claiming that it is "offering AI capabilities in all phases of oil production."

Microsoft responded to the report in a blog post that said it was encouraged by the growing number of energy sector commitments to transitioning to cleaner energy and lowering carbon emissions.

"We agree that the world confronts an urgent carbon problem and we all must do more and move faster to reach a net zero-carbon future," Microsoft wrote in the post.

"The reality is that the world's energy currently comes from fossil fuels and, as standards of living around the world improve, the world will require even more energy. That makes realizing a zero-carbon future one of the most complex transitions in human history."