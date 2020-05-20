Here are hedge funds' favorite stocks right now, which are beating the market big time

In this picture taken on April 29, 2020, an engineer works at the Quality Control Laboratory on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing.

Hedge funds are supposed to thrive in volatile markets, and they didn't disappoint so far this year amid the unprecedented coronavirus crisis that wreaked havoc across the economy.

In fact, the most owned 20 stocks across 342 hedge funds have been beating the market with a 15% average return in 2020, versus an 8% loss for the S&P 500, according to an analysis from RBC Capital Markets based on the latest quarterly regulatory filings.

Here's a breakdown of those favorite stocks in the hedge fund world, some of which are winners in the health care sector.