How to make a Facebook avatar

Facebook released a new way to make a cartoon image of yourself last week. It's called Avatars, and it's similar to Snap's Bitmoji or Apple's Animoji. And it only takes about 10 minutes to set up.

There are millions of different customizations available so your avatar can look like you do in real life, only in cartoon form. Once it's set up, you can use the Avatar version of yourself as a sticker in comments, stories, and messages on Facebook.

To get started, you need the Facebook app for iOS or Android. This tutorial covers the iPhone version.