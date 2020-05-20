Missed the tech comeback? These could be the next stocks ready to pop

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Hot consumer internet stocks like Amazon and Activision that have outpaced the broader market amid stay-at-home orders have left some investors who missed the trade worried they'll be left behind.

But Barclays analysts say they may be able to offer clients a second chance and the opportunity to get in ahead of the next rebound in consumer tech names.

A team of the brokerage's analysts wrote Wednesday that the popular stocks of the past two months should give way to a select few ride-sharing and ad-based companies in the second and third quarters as commerce restrictions begin to lift.