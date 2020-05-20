Watch: Healthy Returns - the path forward with geneticist Dr. Kari Stefansson, CEO of deCODE genetics

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player below at that time.]



In the fifth installment of CNBC Events' Healthy Returns: The Path Forward digital series, Meg Tirrell is joined by Dr. Kari Stefansson, CEO of deCODE genetics. They discuss how Iceland's strategy to track the spread of coronavirus through an aggressive testing and tracing program can be applied in U.S. and new research that reveals how travelers from New York City became the primary spreaders of the virus domestically. The U.S. has a far larger population than Iceland, but also far greater resources to leverage, says Dr. Stefansson.

For more exclusive insights from our reporters and speakers, sign up for our Healthy Returns newsletter to get the latest delivered straight to your inbox weekly. And for a front row seat at CNBC Events, you can hear directly from the visionary executives, innovators, leaders and influencers taking the stage in "The Keynote Podcast." Listen now, however you get your podcasts.