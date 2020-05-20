Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 352,845 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Cuomo said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak in New York has slowed to levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic as the number of fatalities, rate of new infections and the daily number of hospitalizations related to Covid-19 continue to fall.

"We're basically back to where we started before this tragedy descended upon us," he said at a news briefing.

The number of coronavirus deaths topped 105 on Monday, which is about the same number of lives lost on March 26, according to Cuomo. Close to 800 people were dying every day at the height of the state's outbreak in late March and early April, according to state data.

Six regions in New York — Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York — have entered phase one of the state's reopening plan.

The Capital Region, which surrounds the state capital, Albany, has hired 430 contact tracers as it prepares to begin reopening on Wednesday, according to Cuomo. The tracers are now being trained in preparation for phase one.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.52 million people in the U.S. and more than 4.91 million globally, according to data from Hopkins.

