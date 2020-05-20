Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4.9 million people worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar chastised the World Health Organization for its response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the United Nations' health agency failed to obtain information about the virus when the world needed it.

"In an apparent attempt to conceal this outbreak, at least one member state made a mockery of their transparency obligations, with tremendous costs for the entire world," Azar said, in an apparent reference to China.

President Donald Trump issued a warning Tuesday to WHO, saying the international agency needs to "clean up" its act or the United States won't "be involved with them anymore."

In a statement to CNBC on Tuesday, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said, "WHO acknowledges receipt of the letter from the President of the United States. We are considering the contents of the letter."

— CNBC's Sam Meredith and Berkeley Lovelace Jr . contributed to this report.

