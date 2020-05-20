What to watch today: Dow set to open higher after end of 3-day win streak

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures were indicating a strong open, after the blue chips gave up nearly 400 points at Tuesday's close to finish down 1.59%. A report raising concerns about coronavirus vaccine data from Moderna (MRNA) helped fuel the sell-off. Tuesday's losses put an end to a three-session win streak for markets, and sent the Dow back into negative territory for the month of May. (CNBC) Weekly mortgage applications to buy a home jumped 6% last week and purchase volume was just 1.5% lower than a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The purchase volume marks a stunning recovery from just six weeks ago, when it was down 35% annually. (CNBC) Target (TGT) and Lowe's (LOW) issued quarterly earnings this morning, with the companies posting 10.8% and 11.2% same-store sales growth, respectively, as the pandemic upended retail. Target's stock was up around 1% in premarket trading, while shares of Lowe's were up nearly 6%. (CNBC) There are no economic reports due from the government today, but the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its most recent policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Urban Outfitters (URBN) lost $1.41 per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 29 cent loss that Wall Street was expecting. Revenue fell below forecasts as well, amid a 28% drop in comparable store sales, and the company expects a 60% decline in same-store sales for the current quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect results. CVS Health (CVS) returned $43.3 million it had received from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund. The drug store operator said it did not solicit those funds, receiving them as part of an automatic distribution by the Department of Health and Human Services, and said it would not participate in subsequent disbursements. Moderna (MRNA) is on watch once again today, after the biotech firm's shares fell yesterday on concerns about its Monday announcement regarding a Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Some experts say Moderna did not provide data critical to assessing whether its vaccine candidate could be successful. United Airlines (UAL) announced a partnership with Clorox (CLX) and the Cleveland Clinic called "United CleanPlus," to put guidelines and procedures in place for enhanced cleaning, safety, and social distancing. Scott Kirby also takes over as CEO today. McKesson (MCK) came in 17 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of $4.27 per share. Revenue also exceeded estimates as well. However, McKesson's full-year forecast came in short of analysts' consensus. The drug distributor said it anticipates headwinds stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

WATERCOOLER