Asia Pacific stocks set to trade higher following overnight Wall Street surge

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to rise at the open on Thursday following an overnight surge on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,740 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,720. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 20,595.15.

Shares in Australia were also set to see a positive start to their trading day. The SPI futures contract was at 5,604, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,573.

On the economic data front, Japan's trade data for April is set to be released around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Investors will also likely continue to watch for developments on the coronavirus pandemic, as the World Health Organization said the number of newly reported cases globally hit a daily record this week, amid authorities around the world attempting to ease lockdown measures put in place to curb the virus' spread.