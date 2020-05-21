Shooting at U.S. Navy air station in Texas was 'terrorism related,' FBI says

U.S. Navy Security Forces, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and Texas Department of Safety personnel discuss details of an investigation after a vehicle unlawfully entered the base, Feb. 14, 2019 at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas.

WASHINGTON — The FBI said the Thursday morning shooting at U.S. Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas, was linked to terrorism and a second suspect could still be at large.

"We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi is terrorism-related," FBI Senior Supervisory Special Agent Leah Greeves told reporters during a news conference. Greeves did not offer any other details but added that a potential person of interest remained at large in the community.

The FBI said the shooter who opened fire on the U.S. Navy installation was dead.

The sole U.S. Navy sailor that was admitted to a hospital following the incident was released with only minor injuries, the U.S. Navy said in a statement. The service also said in a statement that the installation was no longer under lockdown and that the shooter was "no longer a threat."

Late last year, a Saudi gunman killed three U.S. Navy sailors in an attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, just days after a U.S. Navy sailor shot three civilians, killing two of them, at the U.S. Navy's military base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

During a news conference in January, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that the shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida was "an act of terrorism."

"The evidence showed that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology. During the course of the investigation, we learned that the shooter posted a message on Sept. 11 of this year stating, 'The countdown has begun,'" Barr said.