Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, right, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty to charges related to the U.S. college admissions scandal, NBC News reported.

Loughlin is one of the highest-profile celebrities connected to the scandal, in which wealthy parents paid bribes and falsified their children's resumes to get them into elite schools. She and Giannulli were accused of paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, though neither girl actually participated in the sport.

The charges were brought by the FBI and federal prosecutors almost a year ago. Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, according to prosecutors. The court has currently set a date of May 22 for Loughlin to enter her guilty plea.

Loughlin agreed with the U.S. Attorney's Office to be sentenced to 2 months in prison, according to her guilty plea. She also agreed to a $150,000 fine and 24 months of supervised release that will include 100 hours of community service. A judge could still alter the terms of her sentencing.

Gianulli will serve 5 months, according to multiple reports, and faces a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The actress is known for her family-friendly role in the show "Full House" and its recent reboot "Fuller House." Loughlin also had multiple starring roles on the Hallmark Channel, which severed ties with the actress after her arrest.

Other major figures ensnared in the college admissions scandal include former Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge, who was sentenced to 9 months in prison, and "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman, who served two weeks in jail.