Changing consumer preferences and meat safety concerns fuel boom in demand for plant-based food in Asia

Changing consumer preferences and food safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic are contributing to a shift toward plant-based food options, according to alternative meat makers in Asia.

Even just three years ago, going vegan or vegetarian was not something most people would consider, according to David Yeung, founder of Green Monday. Yeung's company advocates for and invests in ventures that promote sustainable lifestyles, including plant-based diets.

But today, awareness has "skyrocketed" and adoption of plant-based dairy and meat alternatives has "soared," Yeung told CNBC on Tuesday. Brands have also put a lot of effort into educating consumers about meat substitutes and how closely they can imitate animal protein in both flavor and appearance.

Vegetarian products used to conjure images of gluten-based or "low quality" protein, according to Justin Chou, executive director of Growthwell Group, a plant-based meat manufacturer in Singapore.

"But Impossible (Foods) and Beyond Meat have start(ed) making plant-based eating cool, and many people and consumers are willing now to try plant-based options out there," he added.