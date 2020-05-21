Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ross Stores, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

HP Enterprise — The information technology company's stock dropped 5% in extended trading after the company reported second-quarter earnings. HP Enterprise said it had earnings of 22 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $6.01 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $6.30 billion.

Nvidia — Shares of the technology company fell 1% in extended trading after the company released its first-quarter financial results. Nvidia reported earnings of $1.80 per share excluding some items on revenue of $3.08 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $1.69 per share with revenue of $3.00 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company reported that revenue was up 39% from last year.

Palo Alto Networks — The cyber-security company's stock rose 6% in extended trading after the company provided its third-quarter earnings. Palo Alto said it had earnings of $1.17 per share excluding some items on revenue of $869 million, while analysts estimated earnings of 94 cents per share with revenue of $831 million. Palo Alto Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora said in a statement that the company is "well positioned to leverage the acceleration" of certain cyber-security trends prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ross Stores — The retailer's stock fell about 3% in extended trading after the company announced its financial results for the first quarter. Ross Stores said it had a loss of 87 cents per share on revenue of $1.84 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $2.04 billion. Ross has reopened about 700 stores since May 14, according to a company statement.

Deckers Outdoor — The footwear designer's stock climbed 2% in extended trading after the company posted its fourth-quarter financial results. Deckers Outdoor said it had revenue of $374.9 million, while analysts expected $355.4 million, according to Refinitiv. The company said that sales of its UGG boot were down 17.9% compared to the same period last year.

Splunk — Shares of the software company climbed 4% in extended trading after the company gave its financial results for the first quarter. Splunk reported a loss of 56 cents per share excluding some items with revenue of $434.1 million, while analysts estimated a loss of 57 cents per share on revenue of $442.5 million, according to Refinitiv.