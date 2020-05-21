What to watch today: Stocks set to open lower during what's been otherwise a strong week so far

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures indicated a lower open this morning, following a Wednesday rally that sent the S&P 500 to its highest close since March 6. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow are up 3.7% since Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 4% so far this week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now just 4.5% below its record high in February. (CNBC) Weekly initial jobless claims released this morning came in at nearly 2.44 million for the week ending May 16, right around consensus forecasts from economists. A review of last week's claims revised them down from 2.98 million to 2.69 million. Around 38.6 million workers have so far filed claims during the Covid-19 crisis. (CNBC) Best Buy's (BBY) revenue and earnings fell in the first quarter, despite an initial surge in sales as people shifted to remote work. Revenues came in at $8.56 billion, down from $9.14 billion a year earlier. Its quarterly net income of $159 million was a decline from $265 million last year. The stock was down more than 3% in premarket trading. (CNBC)

L Brands (LB) lost an adjusted 99 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 72 cent loss expected by Wall Street. The apparel retailer saw revenue below estimates as well, with Victoria's Secret sales cut nearly in half and Bath & Body Works sales dropping 18%. All of the company's stores have been shut since March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Expedia (EXPE) reported an adjusted quarterly loss of $1.83 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of a loss of $1.23 per share. The travel services company did see revenue come in slightly above Street forecasts, and Expedia said it is seeing signs of a recovery in demand this month. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) beat sales expectations by a wide margin in its latest quarter, thanks to a surge in videogame activity amid nationwide stay-at-home orders. The company said its games – including the popular NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto franchises – performed better than expected across the board. Schlumberger (SLB) will reshuffle its top executives, according a memo written by Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch and seen by Reuters. The oilfield services company will also consolidate its 17 product lines into 4 divisions. Canada Goose (GOOS) laid off 125 workers, about 2.5% of its global workforce. The luxury outerwear maker is taking steps to cope with the impact of COVID-19 on its business. Mastercard (MA) said it would allow its employees to continue to work from home until their fears of contracting COVID-19 subside. The payments processor said it was re-examining its office footprint and is considering consolidation. Boeing (BA) was rated "outperform" in new coverage at RBC Capital Markets. The firm notes the risks associated with the airline industry in general and uncertainty surrounding the return of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jet, but said the stock has a favorable risk/reward profile and that the company's defense business is undervalued.

