The buzzy new Silicon Valley app you're not invited to join and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

Here's what else you missed:

Trump doesn't wear coronavirus mask to Ford plant, after being told he should

President Donald Trump on Thursday did not wear a mask for coronavirus protection while touring a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, despite a state law and company policy requiring facial coverings there. Trump, who has consistently refused to wear a mask in public, was visiting Ford's Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, which has a policy of requiring masks there. The plant is currently making ventilators in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

Silicon Valley is going crazy for Clubhouse, a social media app with 1,500 users that's already worth $100 million

If you tuned into the Clubhouse app Monday night, you could have heard a lively discussion on how the coronavirus is affecting the prison population. Speakers included MC Hammer, political commentator Van Jones, writer and activist Shaka Senghor and venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. Despite the big names, only about 1,500 people, mostly with ties to prominent tech investors, had access to the chat.

Zuckerberg says employees moving out of Silicon Valley may face pay cuts