Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Royal Caribbean, Nvidia & more

Stifel upgraded the home improvement retailer after the company reported a beat on earnings and revenue for the first-quarter.

"Lowe's had an impressive April quarter, including 20.4% comps in April, which continued into May helped by strong online sales. The work the company has done on Lowes.com appears to have handled the surge in demand. We were surprised the stock did not react more favorably on this release, but there are concerns about the macro economic environment and whether sales were pulled forward. Although comps will certainly not sustain a double-digit pace, we view the spike in demand as incremental more than pulled forward; we are not lowering out quarter assumptions to counter the strong Q1 print."