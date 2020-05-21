Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Royal Caribbean, Nvidia & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Stifel upgraded Lowe's to buy from hold.
  • RBC initiated Boeing as outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget to equal weight from underweight.
  • Credit Suisse initiated Royal Caribbean and Norwegian as outperform.
  • Bank of America downgraded MGM to underperform from neutral.
  • Citi raised its price target on Netflix to $450 from $350.
  • Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab to neutral from buy.
  • UBS downgraded Square to sell from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse reinstated Nvidia as outperform.
The Boeing Co. manufacturing facility stands in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., on Monday, May 4, 2020. Boeing is restarting its 787 operations at the plant for the first time since April 8, including all operations that were suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, ABC News reported.
Sam Wolfe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

 

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Stifel upgraded Lowe's to 'buy' from 'hold'

Stifel upgraded the home improvement retailer after the company reported a beat on earnings and revenue for the first-quarter.

"Lowe's had an impressive April quarter, including 20.4% comps in April, which continued into May helped by strong online sales. The work the company has done on Lowes.com appears to have handled the surge in demand. We were surprised the stock did not react more favorably on this release, but there are concerns about the macro economic environment and whether sales were pulled forward. Although comps will certainly not sustain a double-digit pace, we view the spike in demand as incremental more than pulled forward; we are not lowering out quarter assumptions to counter the strong Q1 print."

RBC initiated Boeing as 'outperform'

RBC said in its initiation of the multinational aviation industry that it saw a favorable risk/reward.

"We initiate coverage of BA with an Outperform rating and $164 PT.  Acknowledging the uncertainty regarding the return to service of the 737-MAX and broader health of the airline industry, we see a favorable Risk/Reward profile in the stock and view the defense business as undervalued."