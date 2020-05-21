Trump doesn't wear coronavirus mask to Ford plant, after being told he should

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the business community as he visits the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, May 21, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Thursday did not wear a mask for coronavirus protection while touring a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, despite a state law and company policy requiring facial coverings there.

Trump was visiting Ford's Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, which has a policy of requiring masks there. The plant is currently making ventilators in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

Video showed Trump on the factory floor talking to people who were wearing masks.

"Not necessary," Trump said, when a reported asked why he was not wearing a facial covering.

Trump also claimed "I had one on before," but added: "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

The president's tour occurred despite an executive order signed earlier this week by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that prohibits nonessential visits to manufacturing facilities in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday said that while she would not seek to block Trump's visit, he had a "legal responsibility" under state law to wear a mask when he visited the plant.

"I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford — and across this state — by wearing a facial covering," Nessel wrote in an open letter to the president.

One Tuesday, Ford told media outlets that it had a policy of requiring masks there and that the company had informed the White House about that policy.

But Ford also said that day "The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination" about whether Trump and his party will wear masks during the visit.

Ford twice this week briefly shuttered plants elsewhere after three workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

When Trump was asked at the White House earlier Thursday if he would wear a mask when he visited the Ford factory, he said, "I don't know, we're going to look at it"

But Nessel, in her letter to Trump, wrote that the mask requirement "is not just the policy of Ford, by virtue of the Governor's Executive Orders. It is currently the law of this State."

She also wrote, "Anyone who has potentially been recently exposed, including the President of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility, but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during an interview on MSNBC's "Lawrence O'Donnell Show" on Wednesday, criticized Trump for not wearing a mask while in public.

"I also am concerned the example that is not being set for the rest of the county, and I'm concerned about those lives because while the president and the vice president may consider it not in their interest to wear a mask, they have doctors around them all the time who can tend to their needs at any given moment," Pelosi said.

"But most of the American people who might follow their lead do not have that same opportunity."

Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat whose Michigan district includes the factory that Ford visited, said Thursday during an interview on MSNBC, "Mr. President, I just hope you'll wear that mask so people know that it's important, and your wearing that mask can save lives."