U.S.-China tensions will likely get worse ahead of November election, experts say

Tensions between the U.S. and China will likely get worse ahead of the American presidential election this November, experts told CNBC on Thursday.

The world's two largest economies have been embroiled in a long-drawn trade war and are now in a tussle over issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed Beijing for a lack of transparency over the true extent of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, where cases were first reported. In response, Beijing suggested that the U.S. might be the real source of the global pandemic.

With Trump campaigning for a second term in office, "the end game for the Trump administration is crystal clear — and that is winning the election," said Yale University senior fellow, Stephen Roach.

"This is not about improving economic security for Americans, American companies, no matter what they say. This is a politically motivated trade conflict," said Roach, who is a former chairman at Morgan Stanley Asia.

Roach added he "wouldn't rule anything out" in terms of actions that the Trump administration may take, be they new tariffs on Chinese imports into the U.S. or defaulting on debt to China, as some have suggested.

The Trump administration has been ratcheting up the rhetoric on China recently as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday, Trump blasted China over the origin of the coronavirus in a tweet, saying that it was the "incompetence of China" that caused "this mass Worldwide killing."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the $2 billion that Beijing has pledged to fight the pandemic was "paltry" compared to the hundreds of thousands of lives lost and trillions of dollars of damage that the coronavirus caused. Pompeo also rejected Chinese President Xi Jinping's claim that Beijing had been transparent about the outbreak in China.

"President Xi claimed this week that China is acting with openness, transparency responsibility. I wish it were so," Pompeo said during a State Department news conference, adding that Beijing continued to withhold virus samples and access to facilities. The Chinese government is also censoring discussion on the outbreak, he said.