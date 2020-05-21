Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 354,300 people across the state as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said the coronavirus is still spreading through New York City's low-income, predominantly minority communities, which is likely to be true across the state. He said data from approximately 8,000 antibody tests conducted by Northwell Health in New York City found that the Bronx had the highest percentage of positive tests at 34%. New York City overall had a positive rate of nearly 20%.

The state has partnered with the faith-based community in lower income, predominantly minority communities to conduct the antibody testing, which found that 27% of people in that group tested positive, he said.

"That's where the cases are still coming from, that's where the virus is still spreading," he said.

The coronavirus has now infected more than 5 million people across the globe and more than 1.5 million in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.