Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Wall Street and much of the Financial District stands empty as the coronavirus keeps financial markets and businesses mostly closed on April 20, 2020 in New York City.

The Labor Department reported Thursday another 2.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. Thursday's report brings the total number of filings during the pandemic to more than 38 million. The number of continuing claims was at 25.07 million, its highest level on record. "The economic data today ... still demonstrates the labor market continues to suffer in the near term," says one strategist. "You combine that with rising U.S.-China tensions and what's been a pretty good week, and that's your recipe for this market languishing today."

Amazon shares closed lower by 2.05% after hitting an intraday record earlier in the session. Intel led the Dow lower with a 1.77% decline.

Investors will watch out for any new developments on the coronavirus and trade relations between the U.S. and China.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.