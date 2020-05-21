States are hiring thousands of coronavirus contact tracers—here's what to know about the job

In the past couple months, coronavirus has upended multiple industries, forcing tens of millions of people out of the workforce. But some jobs, like contact tracing, have become all the more necessary due to the pandemic. Not only do experts predict an immediate need of at least 100,000 contact tracers in the U.S., but in some states like New York, contact tracers can make roughly $57,000 per year and earn a comprehensive benefits package, according to a job posting by the Fund for Public Health in New York City. The local government says it's also providing "all necessary equipment and internet connection" so that individuals can do this job from home. Though contact tracers have been around for decades, the increased demand for them as a result of Covid-19 has sparked a lot of questions about the impact these professionals can have on the pandemic. Below, CNBC Make It breaks down the details around what contact tracers do and what qualifications are needed before you can get hired to become one.

What are contact tracers?

Contact tracing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is an essential part of a "multipronged approach to fight the Covid-19 pandemic." In the past, contact tracers have been used to help slow the spread of many infectious diseases like tuberculosis, HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, says Dr. Emily Gurley, an infectious disease epidemiologist and associate scientist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She tells CNBC Make It that at the core of contact tracing, workers are "trying to identify people who have been exposed to someone who is infectious and you're trying to let them know so that they can change their behavior and not unknowingly or inadvertently infect anybody else." In the case of Covid-19, she says contact tracers will be used to reach out to individuals who have tested positive for the virus. Because people with Covid-19 often don't show immediate symptoms and may not know they have the illness until they receive an official diagnosis, contact tracers will help the infected person remember and identify the people they have been in close contact with during their diagnosis period and the two days leading up to it. This will be done by asking questions about where the person has been and who they've been in close proximity to at work, at home or maybe in a car. This does not include, Gurley says, people you may have passed on the street or someone you said a brief "hi" to. Once those exposed individuals are identified, contact tracers will then make a list of those people and contact them. When contacting someone who has been exposed to the virus, Gurley, says it's important for contact tracers to not identify the infected person for privacy protection reasons. "You're not going to say, 'Oh, you know, this person has Covid-19 and you were around them,'" she says. Instead, she explains that contact tracers will say something like, "We just have to let you know that you have been exposed and here are the things that you need to do next." Those next steps, according to the CDC, include contact tracers advising individuals to stay home and maintain social distance from other people for 14 days after they've been exposed to the virus. During this time, the exposed individual will be encouraged to check their temperature twice a day and monitor whether or not they develop any Covid-19 symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath. Contract tracers will then check in with these individuals periodically to ensure that these self-monitoring steps are being taken. In the event that symptoms do arise, it will be suggested that the person notifies a health-care professional for medical care.

Qualifications needed and how to get hired