Argentina extends critical deadline for $65 billion debt talks in bid to avoid default

Argentina has agreed to continue talks with creditors to restructure around $65 billion of foreign debt through to June 2, as Latin America's third-largest economy seeks to avoid another devastating default.

It comes shortly after Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman had hinted there was a "big chance" the May 22 deadline would be extended. Nonetheless, a grace period for a $500 million group of interest payments on three foreign bonds remains due on Friday.

Analysts anticipate the recession-hit country will default on these bond payments after an initial proposal by the government was rejected earlier this month. It is thought the impact of that would largely depend on the outcome of restructuring talks now set to continue through to early June.

"Argentina firmly believes that a successful debt restructuring will contribute to stabilizing the current economic condition, alleviating the medium and long-term constraints on Argentina's economy created by its current debt burden and returning the country's economic trajectory to long term growth," the government said in a statement published on Thursday.

"Argentina and its advisors intend to take advantage of this extension to continue discussions and allow investors to continue contributing to a successful debt restructuring," it added.