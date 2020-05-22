China is set to introduce a new security law for Hong Kong, raising concerns about more unrest

A protester talks with security forces following their intervention in a vigil to commemorate a protestor who died 11 months ago during a rally against the controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong, China on May 15, 2020. Miguel Candela Poblacion | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

China is poised to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests in the territory. The move has sparked concerns there will be more protests and arrests in Hong Kong, amid criticism that Beijing is violating the "One Country, Two Systems" principle. Details of the draft legislation were announced Friday when China's National People's Congress (NPC) — the country's parliament — holds its annual session, which was delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation is expected to strengthen Beijing's hold over Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China. "In light of the new circumstances and need, the NPC is exercising the power (of) the constitution to establish and improve at the state level a legal framework and an enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong SAR and to uphold and improve the institutional framework of one country, two systems," said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, via official English translation at press conference on Thursday evening. "This is highly necessary."

This is the end of 'One Country Two Systems,' make no mistake about it. Dennis Kwok democratic lawmaker in Hong Kong

A previous attempt to introduce a national security legislation in Hong Kong in 2003 was shelved after mass protests. "This is the end of 'One Country Two Systems,' make no mistake about it," said Dennis Kwok, a democratic lawmaker in Hong Kong. "Beijing, the Chinese central government has completely breached its promise to the Hong Kong people, a promise that was enshrined in the Sino-Chinese joint declaration and the Basic Law. They are now completely walking back on their obligations owed to the Hong Kong people," he told reporters.