Georgia is gearing up to resume TV and film production. Here are the guidelines for people on set

Georgia is eager to restart its lucrative TV and film production industry. On Friday it became the first state to release safety guidelines for shooting within the state.
In the last decade, Georgia has become a hub for Hollywood. The state officers enticing tax incentives, is home to a skilled labor force and has earned a reputation for being a heavyweight in the entertainment industry.
It's three major studios — Pinewood, Tyler Perry's Studio and Blackhall — have been the shooting grounds for "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Jungle Cruise," "Venom" and many of Disney's Marvel films. In 2019 alone, nearly 400 productions took place within the state.
Last year the state received about $3 billion in direct spending from film and TV production and the industry provided an additional $6.5 billion in economic impact to the local economy.
In order to help restart production safely, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released guidelines that were developed with officials from local production companies and studios.
The full list of guidelines can be found on the Georgia Film website.
Hollywood is also looking to resume production. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been working with film industry veterans and health officials to determine a set of standards for resuming production on the West Coast. Guidelines are expected to be released on Monday.