Dr. Anthony Fauci says staying closed for too long could cause 'irreparable damage'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to speak with members of the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Thursday, April 09, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Stay-at-home orders intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus could end up causing "irreparable damage" if imposed for too long, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNBC on Friday.

"I don't want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for a prolonged period of time is the way to go," Fauci said during an interview with CNBC's Meg Tirrell on "Halftime Report." "

He continued: "We had to do that when we had the explosion of cases but now is the time depending upon where you are and what your situation is to begin to seriously look at reopening the economy, reopening the country to try to get back to some degree of normal."

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China less than five months ago, has infected more than 1.5 million people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier in the day, Fauci said it was "conceivable" that the U.S. could begin to roll out a coronavirus vaccine by December.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.