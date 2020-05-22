Stock prices are 'lofty' — strategists recommend these fixed income plays instead

The Fearless Girl statue is seen with a face mask outside the New York Stock Exchange during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, the United States, April 27, 2020.

Strategists are recommending investors focus on the fixed income part of their portfolios, considering the continued volatility in equity markets spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

"I think at this point, we still like fixed income," Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday. In particular, he highlighted corporate credit and select emerging market fixed income.

"The hunt for yield is still very much ongoing," Hui said, adding that fixed income is "the core part" of asset allocation at the moment as valuations in equities "look lofty."

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Private Bank's Steve Brice said Asian-U.S. dollar bonds are probably the "best risk-reward" at present, describing them as a "much less volatile" area.

"The yield's around 4%, so it's not super stellar in some ways," Brice, who is chief investment strategist at the firm, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. Still, he added that given the volatility in the asset class as well as the notion that Asia is seen as first in and first out — from both a growth as well as coronavirus perspective — the risk premium is expected to fall.

Beyond that, Brice said the firm also likes emerging market bonds denominated in dollars. These, he said offer a "significantly higher yield" at around 7%, though many uncertainties remain around the emerging market space at the moment. He warned continued volatility in the short-term is "very likely."