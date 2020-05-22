Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Canopy Growth, Nvidia & more

Stephens said in its downgrade of the streaming entertainment service that it had concerns about the company's partnership with Chinese electronics maker TCL.

"We are downgrading ROKU from OW/V to EW/V, largely on continued TCL concerns. These aren't new fears to us or ROKU shareholders, we don't have any new/incremental information on this key partnership and the agreement has clearly been mutually beneficial from a market share perspective, but we believe ROKU has benefited tremendously from TCL's heavy lifting, TCL still isn't participating meaningfully in ROKU's downstream advertising/commerce economics and we have gradually grown more concerned with the duration/magnitude of what we believe is ROKU overearning vs. its most important partner."

