Gamblers pivot to stock trading during lockdowns - Barstool's Portnoy revives old E-Trade account

In a normal year, sports fans would be gearing up for the NBA playoffs at the end of May. This spring, with no live competition, some are searching for thrills in the stock market. U.S. brokerage firms have seen a flood of retail trading activity in recent months. Analysts say a lack of pro sports-betting and casinos, more time to watch the markets, as well as stimulus checks have added to the day-trading trend during the pandemic. Dave Portnoy, founder and CEO of Barstool Sports, said he dipped into the market to get a sense of competition, and fill the void while pro games were on hold. Portnoy had a dormant E-Trade account with roughly $50 in it. But he began investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in names like Boeing and Alibaba when shutdowns kicked in. "It's the combination of no sports — so you can't bet on that — and you can't go outside. There's a lot of people sitting in front of their computers who ordinarily can't be day trading," Portnoy told CNBC in a phone interview. "For a gambler, investing has a ton of similarities." Sports gamblers looking for a thrill could be in for a rude awakening: Investing is not gambling. Historically, day traders tend to lose money. Even most professional investors can't beat a simple low-cost index fund tracking the market over time. The most popular stocks among retail investors over the past few months, aside from Disney, have been volatile low-priced names – "the sort of names that can move +10% in a few days," according to research firm DataTrek. Robintrack, a third-party website that monitors top stocks on popular trading start-up Robinhood, shows Ford and General Electric as the most bought names on that platform. Aurora Cannabis, Delta Air Lines, Carnival, and GoPro were among the top ten.

Participation in these stocks is up roughly 120% in just the last two months, according to DataTrek. GoPro, a stock which trades at $4, has seen a more than 50% increase in holdings since March 1, while holdings of GE and Ford have roughly doubled. "The rush of retail investors into U.S. equities is at least partly a function of a world with no casinos, no sports betting to speak of, and little to do outside the home," DataTrek co-founder Nick Colas said. "The dopamine rush of a full house is the same as holding a hat-sized stock into an up 3% open on the S&P." Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing products at E-Trade said investors are buying names like GE, and may see opportunity in it as a dividend payer. Ford was also a retail favorite as major automakers bring workers back to plants. They also saw opportunity in biotech. "Traders seemingly bought the rumor of vaccination hopes and sold the news of disappointing trial results — names like GILD and REGN saw heavy selling activity thus far in May," Larkin said.

Rise in retail

Even before the stay-at-home orders, retail investing had taken off at an historic pace thanks to commissions dropping to zero. Fractional trading, which lets you buy parts of an expensive stock for as little as $1, also made investing more accessible. Charles Schwab saw a 58% increase in new accounts year over year, while TD Ameritrade and ETrade saw 149% and 169% jumps, respectively. Robinhood, whose core demographic is millennials, saw first-quarter net deposits rise their month average from the last quarter of 2019. Daily trading volume in the first quarter was three times what it was in the last quarter of 2019, according to the company. "Commission costs have fallen dramatically; to zero is come cases. Investing is now cheaper and easier than ever before," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "Following a nearly 12-year long bull market, the recent bear market has provided the first real buying opportunity that many young investors have ever seen."

More time, more stimulus