Goldman has a market-topping hedge fund basket for investors seeking to 'follow the smart money'

A man walks past the Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, March 24, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The unprecedented volatility amid the coronavirus pandemic created a opportunity for hedge funds to shine after years of mediocre performance. Goldman Sachs has a basket tracking hedge funds' most-loved positions and it's crushing the market this year.

The so-called hedge fund "very important position" basket contains 50 stocks that appear most often on the top 10 holdings of fundamentally-driven hedge funds, according to the firm. Goldman analyzed the first-quarter regulatory filings from 822 hedge funds with $1.8 trillion of gross equity positions.

"From an implementation standpoint, the Hedge Fund VIP list represents a tool for investors seeking to 'follow the smart money' based on 13-F filings," Goldman's equity strategist Ben Snider said in a note.

The basket has reaped a total return of 9% this year, versus the S&P 500's more than 8% loss. Here's what's in it.