India's central bank unexpectedly slashes its benchmark rate for second time this year

A sign for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sign is displayed inside central bank's headquarters in Mumbai, India.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday unexpectedly slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year, in a move to counter the economic fallout from an ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4%. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35%.

In a video conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted to maintain its "accommodative" stance.